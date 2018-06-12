A Davenport felon was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for possessing a gun in July.
Hunter Dean Bonnell, 20, must serve three years of supervised released once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Bonnell pleaded guilty in February to felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
At 5:37 p.m. July 24, Davenport police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Esplanade Avenue for a report of shots fired.
The investigation led to a search of Bonnell’s home, where officers found a grinder, pipe, scale, Winchester 12-gauge shotgun ammunition and a box of Remington .22-caliber ammunition, according to the plea agreement. Home surveillance cameras showed Bonnell produced a long gun and aimed it at people in a red truck. An occupant of the truck shot at Bonnell, according to the plea agreement. Officers later recovered a .22-calibery Remington bullet round in the location where Bonnell was seen aiming the firearm, according to the plea agreement. Bonnell’s gun malfunctioned and he tried to clear the gun; a shell ejected and landed on the ground.
He admitted to the acts, and has a prior felony conviction that prohibits him from possessing or owning a firearm.
He initially was charged with going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm or offensive weapon in Scott County District Court. Those charges were dismissed in October when he was indicted in federal court.
In September 2015, Bonnell was given a suspended five-year sentence and placed on four years of probation on a charge of attempted second-degree burglary. He also was sentenced to a suspended 10-year sentence and placed on probation on a charge of first-degree theft in a second case. He also received 240 days in jail on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in connection with the same case. In May 2017, he was given a suspended five-year sentence and placed on three years of probation on a charge of going armed with intent.
His probation was revoked in September 2017 and he was ordered to serve the original sentences.
U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose on Monday ordered that the sentence in the federal case be served back-to-back with those sentences, according to court records.