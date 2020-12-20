 Skip to main content
Davenport Fire Department investigates death at The Heritage apartments
The Davenport Fire Department is investigating the death of a resident at The Heritage at 501 W. 3rd St.

Firefighters were dispatched to the low-income high rise for a fire alarm at 5:02 p.m. Sunday.

On the second floor they found an apartment with the sprinklers going and a person who had died, authorities said.

The Scott County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to assist in the investigation.

