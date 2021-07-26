 Skip to main content
Davenport fire department to burn down building Tuesday for training
Davenport fire department to burn down building Tuesday for training

The Davenport fire department will set fire to a building on the corner of Pershing and East 15th Street Tuesday as part of fire fighter training.

The training will begin at 7 a.m. and when it's over the structure will be burned to the ground, according to a news release from the fire department. 

