Davenport fire department to burn down building Tuesday for training

The Davenport fire department will set fire to a building on the corner of Pershing and East 15th Street Tuesday as part of fire fighter training.
The training will begin at 7 a.m. and when it's over the structure will be burned to the ground, according to a news release from the fire department.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today