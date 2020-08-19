Davenport firefighters investigate fire at Schricker apartment building

Davenport firefighters are investigating a fire at the Schricker apartment building, 411 W. 4th St., which caused the 48-unit facility to be evacuated late Tuesday.

The fire was located in room 24 on the 4th floor of the northwest corner of the building. The apartment unit appeared to be totaled.

Flames could be seen pouring out of the apartment windows before the Davenport firefighters of B-shift quickly put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The four-story apartment building located across the street from the Scott County Courthouse was built in 1906. In 1988 it was sold to Christian Life Retirement Center. In 1995, Christian Life Retirement Center sold the building to Doug Erenberger and Lee Nelson. In 2012, Nelson sold the property to GTA Schricker LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.