Davenport firefighters investigate fire at Schricker apartment building
Davenport firefighters investigate fire at Schricker apartment building

Schricker fire

Smoke wafts out of the charred remains of an apartment at the Schricker apartment building late Tuesday. The fire was reported at 11:40 p.m. No injuries were reported. 

 Thomas Geyer

Davenport firefighters are investigating a fire at the Schricker apartment building, 411 W. 4th St., which caused the 48-unit facility to be evacuated late Tuesday.

The fire was located in room 24 on the 4th floor of the northwest corner of the building. The apartment unit appeared to be totaled. 

Flames could be seen pouring out of the apartment windows before the Davenport firefighters of B-shift quickly put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The four-story apartment building located across the street from the Scott County Courthouse was built in 1906. In 1988 it was sold to Christian Life Retirement Center. In 1995, Christian Life Retirement Center sold the building to Doug Erenberger and Lee Nelson. In 2012, Nelson sold the property to GTA Schricker LLC.

