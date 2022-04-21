 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Davenport firefighters investigate garage fire

  • 0

Davenport firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze Thursday in a garage at 4845 Armil Place.

The fire was reported at 5:24 p.m. Smoke from the fire floated south of the fire down to Kimberly Road.

Firefighters with Davenport's A Shift arrived on the scene to find a detached garage fully engulfed.

After knocking down the fire, firefighters continued to find hot spots flaring up. The fire was completely extinguished by about 6:35 p.m.

The heat from the fire melted siding on melted a large section of siding on the adjacent house.

The garage was destroyed along with its contents.

No injuries were reported.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth gets her own limited edition Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News