Davenport firefighters investigate garage fire

Davenport firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze Thursday in a garage at 4845 Armil Place.

The fire was reported at 5:24 p.m. Smoke from the fire floated south of the fire down to Kimberly Road.

Firefighters with Davenport's A Shift arrived on the scene to find a detached garage fully engulfed.

After knocking down the fire, firefighters continued to find hot spots flaring up. The fire was completely extinguished by about 6:35 p.m.

The heat from the fire melted siding on melted a large section of siding on the adjacent house.

The garage was destroyed along with its contents.

No injuries were reported.

