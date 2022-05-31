Davenport firefighters rescue three pets while fighting Monday fire

Davenport firefighters rescued a dog and two cats trapped in a burning home on Monday.

The Davenport Fire Department was sent around 11:40 a.m. to investigate a report of a fire on the back porch of a home in the 2800 block of West Dover Court, according to a news release. When they arrived, firefighters found fire and smoke visible on the back of the residence.

The people inside the residence got out on their own before firefighters got to the fire, but crews got the dog and cats and returned the animals to their owner, the release states. No injuries were reported.

The fire traveled up the outside of the house and got into the attic before firefighters arrived, the release states. Searching the home to ensure all the fire was out took several hours.

The home was not habitable as of Tuesday, but the residents did not need Red Cross assistance.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, the release states.

The fire on Dover Court was the second fire on Monday in Davenport, according to the fire department news release.

The other happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 69th Street, according to the news release. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy flames engulfing the side of a detached two-car garage.

The fire was quickly under control, but the garage and two vehicles were damaged by the flames, the release states.

No one was injured, the release states.

The release did not provide any information about the possible cause or origin of the fire.

