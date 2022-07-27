Davenport gang member pleads guilty to federal racketeering and weapons charges

A third member of a Davenport-based street gang has pleaded guilty to racketeering and weapons charges in relation to gang activity that led to the shooting death of a man on Feb. 12, 2017, at the Hotel Davenport.

Darion Daquan Gardner, also known as “Lil man,” 27, a member of the Savage Life Boys, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through use of a firearm, and attempted murder through the use of a firearm.

Gardner is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 29.

As part of the plea agreement the government and Gardner have agreed to a recommended sentence of 450 months, or 37½ years, in prison. However, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to a superseding indictment, Gardner is one of five members of the Savage Life Boys facing weapons and racketeering charges.

The others are Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 25, also known as “Fat Boy” or “Fat Boi”; Austin Zachary Ruiz, 27, also known as “Ace”; Dimetri Alexander Smith, 29, also known as “Metri”; and Olajuwan Hakeem Culbreath, 27, also known as “Wan” or “Bang.”

A total of 18 criminal charges were filed against some or all of the men.

According to the indictment filed Jan. 12, the gang maintained authority over territory they claimed, and their profits derived from illegal activity by using intimidation, threats of violence and violence. Victims and witnesses were intimidated through threats of violence. And the gang committed acts of violence against members of rival street gangs, such as Zone Fifth, Black Savage, and other rivals.

The adult members of the gang used juveniles to commit crimes. The members sold drugs such as ecstasy, crack cocaine and marijuana, and committed or planned to commit acts of violence against other drug dealers, including acts of murder.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, on Feb. 12, 2017, gang members went to a concert at the Hotel Davenport. Gardner and several other Savage Life Boys started a fight with a person they believed had disrespected their gang.

Gardner fired several shots. Marques Cotton, 29, of Peoria, was killed, and another man was wounded.

Before the killing of Cotton, Gardner had served 2 ½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of fugitive in possession of a firearm. Gardner was arrested on the charge on March 6, 2015, according to U.S. District Court, Davenport, electronic records. He pleaded guilty to the charge on June 30, 2015, and on Nov. 19, 2015, he was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.

On May 19, 2017, Gardner was arrested on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Nov. 9, 2017, and on April 5, 2018, he was sentenced to 80 months, or six years and eight months, in federal prison.

While serving his second sentence, federal authorities filed racketeering and weapons charges against Gardner and his fellow gang members.

Quinn and Smith are scheduled to go to trial on the charges on Feb. 6, 2023, in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Ruiz pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, two counts of use and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. Ruiz is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25, in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Culbreath pleaded guilty May 25 to one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and use and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.