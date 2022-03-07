Davenport gang member sentenced to 20 years for drug and racketeering conspiracy

A Lowrider gang member was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal prison on racketeering and drug conspiracy charges that included four attempted murders and a stabbing at a bar.

Mario Herrera, 31, of Davenport, was sentenced on March 4, 2022 after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa.

The U.S. Attorney's office said the purpose of the Lowriders gang "was to distribute drugs, obtain money and maintain respect in the neighborhood."

Members were part of a tiered membership and were expected to retaliate against rival gangs like the Latin Kings and West Side Mafia street gangs, according to court documents. They dealt drugs, participated in robberies, shootings and assaults. Members who violated the rules were beaten by other members, and new members were physically assaulted at gang-related gatherings.

Herrera's sentencing is part of charges announced April 2021 against 15 members and associates of the Lowriders, a Davenport-based street gang. In total, 22 members or associates have been charged.

Already sentenced to federal prison are:

Jacob Trujillo is serving 20 years after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, and a firearm charge.

Carmelo Reyes is serving 17 years and 6 months after pleading guilty to attempted murder in aid of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, and a firearm charge.

Adan Herrera is serving 16 years and 8 months after a guilty plea to racketeering conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and a firearm charge.

Austin Nichols is serving 10 years after a guilty plea to racketeering conspiracy and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

Antonio Herrera is serving 8 years, 9 months after a guilty plea to racketeering conspiracy and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

Angel Mora is serving 8 years, 4 months after a guilty plea to racketeering conspiracy, a firearms charge, and use of someone under age 18 in drug operations.

Cody Herrera is serving 5 years after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and a firearms charge.

Tevin Lira is serving 3 years, 6 months after a guilty plea to racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm.

Kerri Joanne Reitz is serving 3 years after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact.

Eduardo Herrera is serving 14 months after pleading guilty to felon in possession of ammunition.

Arnoldo Herrera was sentenced to one year and one day after pleading guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Andres Arriaga, was sentenced to time served after a guilty plea to tampering with a witness and false declaration before a grand jury.

Jose Miguel Pena will be sentenced May 17 after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney's office says five other Lowrider members were charged in the Scott County District Court with charges including intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, criminal gang participation and drug-related offenses. Two other Lowrider members or associates have been sentenced on federal firearms violations.

Zacharia Allen Clark is serving 16 years and 8 months after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition related to an incident in which he shot at another person in the parking lot of a Davenport nightclub.

Alejandro Francisco Herrera, Jr. was sentenced to one year and 4 months after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

"The amount of work by our investigators that went into putting together this very complex case has been noticeably impactful in Davenport and in the Quad Cities," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in a news release. "The unique and critical partnership we have with our prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office and our Quad Cities area law enforcement agencies, combined with the pure determination and commitment by everyone involved with this case, has made Davenport a safer place."

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Bettendorf Police Department, Moline Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

