Davenport home damaged by early morning fire

A Davenport home was damaged by fire early Saturday.

Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said firefighters were dispatched to 830 Mississippi Ave. at 3:20 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find moderate smoke and fire on the outside of the house that had worked into the attic.

Crews attacked the fire from both the inside and outside. Damage could be seen to the back of the house.

The home is a two-story frame, single-family structure built in 1902, with a total living area of 5,743 square-feet.

All six occupants of the home were out of the house when firefighters arrived. Firefighters rescued two dogs, one lizard and a hamster.

MidAmerican Energy had to remove an overhead power line for the fire department’s aerial truck.

The fire was under control in about 90 minutes, but crews remained on the scene for about two hours searching for any hot spots.

The home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

No injuries were reported, and the services of the Red Cross were not needed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Morris said.