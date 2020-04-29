Davenport home damaged by gunfire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident Wednesday morning on the city's west side.

Police were called at 9:58 a.m. to 1200 W. High Street to a report of shots fired in the area of Marquette and High streets, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers canvased the area and located fired cartridge cases in the 1200 block of West High Street.

Preliminary information indicate a disturbance involving several subjects that escalated into shots being fired, police said.

One house in the 2000 block of Marquette Street was damaged by the gunfire.

No injuries were reported on scene.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.