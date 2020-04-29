You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport home damaged by gunfire
topical alert top story

Davenport home damaged by gunfire

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident Wednesday morning on the city's west side.

Police were called at 9:58 a.m. to 1200 W. High Street to a report of shots fired in the area of Marquette and High streets, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers canvased the area and located fired cartridge cases in the 1200 block of West High Street.

Preliminary information indicate a disturbance involving several subjects that escalated into shots being fired, police said.

One house in the 2000 block of Marquette Street was damaged by the gunfire.

No injuries were reported on scene.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News