Davenport homicide victim was well-known publisher, chess player

"I decided I wanted to play a more serious level of chess," Beydler said. "I went in search of books, and I found a place called Thinker's Press. It was a little place up on Harrison Street."

Thinker's Press was a store that catered to chess players and other gamers. It featured books and equipment for chess players of all levels. It was the place where many met Long.

Beydler and a number of people tried to tell a little bit about Long's life through posts and comments on Facebook.

Beydler sat down to offer his own take, posting a remembrance Thursday.

"Bob's contribution to chess in the Quad-Cities and far beyond deserve to be more remembered than his end," Beydler wrote.

"Bob was just bright — he knew something about everything and had a wide range of interests," Beydler said Friday. "In his element, he was an outgoing guy. He could be growly — you know, irascible. There were times I could strangle him.

"But by God, it was fun to spend time with him."

Thinker's Press moved to 2nd Street and published books on chess. Long also started a mail-order business which Kindig said he converted over to online sales.