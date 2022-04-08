Davenport house struck by gunfire early Thursday

The Davenport Police Department is investigating two shooting complaints from early Thursday morning, one of which involved a home being hit by gunfire.

Officers were initially called at 2:17 a.m. to the intersection of 3rd Street and Lincoln Avenue for a report of shots fired.

While investigating, officers found shell casings in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Minutes later, officers were called at 2:33 a.m. to the 2000 block of East Locust Street for shots fired. Officers found the home and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire. No injuries and no other damage were reported.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

