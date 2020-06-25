You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport house struck by gunfire early Thursday
topical

Davenport house struck by gunfire early Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Shots fired in Davenport

Davenport Police are investigating a report of a shooting on W. 7th Street between Taylor and Fillmore streets.

 KEVIN SCHMIDT

A house was reported struck by gunfire early Thursday in Davenport.

Officers were first called at 1:43 a.m. to the 1200 block of West 4th ½ Street for a complaint of possible gunfire that involved a home being shot, the Davenport Police Department said. The department did not specify what officers found during that initial call, but said the shooting was verified later when officers on an unrelated call found shell casings.

Further details were not available Thursday.

+1 
crime scene tape 3
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News