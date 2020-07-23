Davenport investigates another shooting on Iowa Street

Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire near 14th and Iowa streets.

The latest report of shots fired comes just three days — and less than a half mile — from Monday afternoon’s shooting near the 300 block of East Pleasant Street at the 1900 block of Iowa Street.

In the latest incident, witnesses told police a man wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes argued with people in a silver four-door sedan before firing shots at the car and running away.

Officers canvassed the area and found fired cartridge cases. Police have not said if Thursday’s incident is related to Monday’s gunfire.

Investigators reported no damage or injuries.

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.