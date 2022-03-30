Davenport lawyer's license suspended after she forged client's name on arraignment papers

A Davenport attorney’s law license has been suspended indefinitely after the Iowa Supreme Court determined she had forged a client’s signature on arraignment papers due in Scott County District Court and then made misrepresentations to the court about what she had done.

The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Lori Jo Kieffer-Garrison with no possibility of reinstatement for one year. As Kieffer-Garrison also is licensed in Illinois, the Supreme Court of Illinois imposed reciprocal discipline and suspended her for one year and until further order of the Court.

In Illinois, a suspension until further order of the Court is an indefinite suspension that requires the suspended lawyer to petition for reinstatement after the fixed period of suspension ends. Reinstatement is not automatic and must be allowed by the Supreme Court of Illinois following a hearing before the state’s Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.

According to the Iowa Supreme Court record, Kieffer-Garrison has been licensed to practice law in Illinois since 2001 and in Iowa since 2002.

The alleged violations in the case stem from Kieffer-Garrison’s court-appointed representation of Joseph Johnson in a criminal case in 2019.

A Scott County judge appointed Kieffer-Garrison to represent Johnson on Feb. 13, 2019, at his initial appearance.

Kieffer-Garrison filed an appearance and waived the preliminary hearing for Johnson’s case the next day, and the district court subsequently canceled Johnson’s preliminary hearing and scheduled his arraignment for March 14. Kieffer-Garrison never communicated with Johnson about waiving the preliminary hearing.

On Feb. 15, Kieffer-Garrison wrote Johnson a letter noting her appointment as his attorney and stated: “We must enter a written arraignment form and plea of not guilty. Please complete the enclosed documents, sign where indicated and return to me ASAP. I have provided a self-addressed stamped envelope for your convenience. If an arraignment form is not filed, a warrant will be issued for your arrest.”

Johnson never received the letter, and he arrived at the district court to attend his preliminary hearing on Feb. 22 because Kieffer-Garrison did not inform him she had advised the court it was being waived.

On March 12, Kieffer-Garrison filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty on Johnson’s behalf, which included a signature purporting to be Johnson’s, dated March 11, on the written arraignment and the plea of not guilty. However, as of March 12, Kieffer-Garrison had yet to communicate with Johnson or receive the written arraignment and plea she mailed him on Feb. 15.

Two days later, the Scott County Attorney filed a trial information charging Johnson, who had been previously convicted of a felony, with having dominion or control of a firearm, and Johnson appeared before the district court for his arraignment. He told the court he had not met with Kieffer-Garrison about his case and denied ever seeing the written arraignment Kieffer-Garrison filed on his behalf.

Johnson denied signing the written arraignment and provided the court with three forms of identification containing his signature. The court and the assistant county attorney both compared the signature on the written arraignment with Johnson’s signature on his financial affidavit and application for appointment of counsel, as well as the three forms of identification Johnson provided.

The court concluded the signature on the written arraignment had “similarities” to Johnson’s signature but was “not the same.” At that point, the court informed Johnson that it was “going to instruct Ms. Kieffer-Garrison that she is to have face-to-face contact with you” and continued the arraignment until March 21.

Kieffer-Garrison and Johnson met for the first time March 21 at Johnson’s continued arraignment.

Kieffer-Garrison claimed she did not have Johnson’s file with her but had reviewed it earlier. She informed the court that she mailed Johnson a letter and written arraignment form with a self-addressed envelope.

However, as Kieffer-Garrison now stipulates, she proceeded to make false statements about the written arraignment. Kieffer-Garrison falsely told the court that she received Johnson’s written arraignment form in the mail with what she believed was Johnson’s signature and filed it. Johnson reiterated to the court that he had not received any mail from Kieffer-Garrison and neither he nor anyone else at his direction signed the arraignment.

The court ultimately struck the written arraignment Kieffer-Garrison filed because of “a discrepancy in the written arraignment,” appointed a new attorney to represent Johnson and continued the arraignment again.

On Dec. 13, the Board filed a complaint against Kieffer-Garrison, alleging she violated numerous rules of professional conduct during her representation of Johnson.

The parties entered into a stipulation of facts on March 12, 2020, and waived the formal hearing. The Board recommended a one-year suspension of Kieffer-Garrison’s license.

The Iowa Supreme Court record states that “Kieffer-Garrison has incurred numerous sanctions for her violations of our ethical rules of conduct.”

In 2009 and 2010, she was privately admonished for violating Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct for failing to cure a notice of default from the clerk of this court. In 2010, she also received a public reprimand from our court "after she engaged in negotiations with an adverse party outside the presence of said party’s counsel and prepared a handwritten agreement for the adverse party to sign that already contained her client’s signature."

In 2014, the high court suspended Kieffer-Garrison’s license to practice law for six months. In that instance, she “repeatedly missed appellate deadlines in several criminal cases, received twenty default notices as a consequence of those missed deadlines, failed to pay resulting penalties in a timely fashion over a period of two years,” and falsely represented to her client and the clerk of this court that she had timely filed an application for further review in a post-conviction appeal by mail.

Shortly after Kieffer-Garrison’s law license was reinstated, she was publicly reprimanded in January 2015 for violating rules in the course of representing three clients in post-conviction relief actions. Kieffer-Garrison failed to inform one client of the court of appeals decision denying the client’s post-conviction relief action within the time available to seek further review by our court and of the need to apply for further review to preserve the client’s ineffective assistance claim for possible federal habeas corpus relief.

In response to the complaint, Kieffer-Garrison declared she did not practice in federal court and did not “know the procedures for habeas corpus.”

She similarly failed to communicate with another client in a post-conviction relief action, including communications about the next step in his appeal after the court of appeals denied his application for post-conviction relief.

She also failed to take the steps necessary to protect a client in another post-conviction relief action when she was ordered to withdraw from representing the client and subsequently ignored requests from the client and his new attorney for the client’s file. The Board concluded a suspension was unnecessary because her 2014 suspension “was contemporaneous or nearly contemporaneous” with the misconduct at issue in the reprimand.

Kieffer-Garrison was publicly reprimanded again in October 2017 for violating rules after she cut her client’s signature from a court document and attempted to attach the cutout signature to a required pretrial conference form in front of a court attendant.

She also permitted her client to leave before the pretrial conference had concluded, resulting in the district court’s issuance of a bench warrant for the client’s failure to appear that led to the client’s arrest and a pretrial conference at a later date.

