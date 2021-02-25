Davenport Lieutenant Gregory Behning given Medal of Honor for actions during May riot

Davenport Police Department had never given out it's highest possible award, the Medal of Honor, but Lieutenant Gregory Behning's actions during rioting on May 31 warranted the recognition, Mayor Mike Matson said.

"His actions to look out for his fellow police department members and his disregard for his own safety to make sure others were safe exhibited extreme bravery, and I think he's well-deserved," Matson said.

Matson said it was not his decision to give the Medal of Honor to Lieutenant Behning, since it's a police department award, but he was honored to be part of the ceremony.

"I was very humbled and proud to be in the presence of folks that care about the safety and security of our citizens and our city. I'm just very proud of our police officers and all our public safety personnel in Davenport," he said.

Lieutenant Behning was part of a group of three officers who were ambushed and shot at while they were patrolling the streets during rioting on May 31.

