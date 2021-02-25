Davenport Lieutenant's Gregory Behning given Medal of Honor for actions during May riot

Davenport Police Department had never given out it's highest possible award, the Medal of Honor, but Lieutenant's Gregory Behning's actions during rioting on May 31 warranted the recognition, Mayor Mike Matson said.
"His actions to look out for his fellow police department members and his disregard for his own safety to make sure others were safe exhibited extreme bravery, and I think he's well-deserved," Matson said.
Matson said it was not his decision to give the Medal of Honor to Lieutenant Behning, since it's a police department award, but he was honored to be part of the ceremony.
"I was very humbled and proud to be in the presence of folks that care about the safety and security of our citizens and our city. I'm just very proud of our police officers and all our public safety personnel in Davenport," he said.
Lieutenant Behning was part of a group of three officers who were ambushed and shot at while they were patrolling the streets during rioting on May 31.
The other two officers, Detective Patrick Sievert and Sergeant Scott Lansing, received the Exceptional Merit Award. Lansing was also awarded the Purple Heart Award because of the injuries he received that night, according to a Wednesday news release from the police department.
"These three men exemplified great valor when coming under attack during the civil unrest on May 31, our department could not be more proud of their professionalism during such a harrowing experience," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in the release.
Commendation Bars were also awarded to all 159 officers who responded to civil unrest that night.
Other awards and recognition were given for other events throughout 2020, including an officer who rescued two children from drowning in a pond while he was off-duty, four officers who applied a tourniquet and performed CPR to a gunshot victim, and six officers that rescued four teenagers from a house fire.
Several other officers were recognized for things like promotions and fifteen years of service, and some members of the Davenport Fire Department's tactical Emergency Medical Service were recognized for their efforts during the civil unrest.
"Thank you very much to all the officers and firefighters that sacrifice themselves every day to make sure our city is safe," Mayor Matson said.