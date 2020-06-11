Davenport make arrest in May 20 shooting incident in downtown

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with a May 20 shooting incident in a parking lot in the 100 block of Main Street.
Matthew William Ponciano, 18, of 222 E. 12th St., Apt. 2, Davenport, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon for shooting at a vehicle that was leaving the parking area near 100 Main St.
The shooting occurred at 10:47 p.m. The vehicle was struck once on the passenger side of the vehicle, and a bullet was removed from the vehicle by officers.
The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Ponciano also is facing a charge of carrying weapons in that case. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 19 in Scott County District Court.
Ponciano, who was arrested Wednesday, is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.
Ponciano also was arrested May 30 while he was with another teen who had been throwing rocks at the Scott County Courthouse at about 8:40 p.m.
An otherwise peaceful demonstration was occurring at that time in downtown Davenport to protest the death of George Floyd while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer.
After officers located the car, the teen who had been throwing rocks was arrested.
However, Ponciano was found to be in possession of a loaded Patriot FMK 9mm handgun for which he did not have a permit, and a prescription drug, 25 100mg pills of gabapentin, an anticonvulsant, for which he did not have a valid prescription.
Police seized the gun, and Ponciano is charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
Officers also found a working black digital scale, an additional holster and loose ammunition.
Ponciano is to be arraigned in that case July 2 in Scott County District Court.
