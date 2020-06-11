Davenport make arrest in May 20 shooting incident in downtown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with a May 20 shooting incident in a parking lot in the 100 block of Main Street.

Matthew William Ponciano, 18, of 222 E. 12th St., Apt. 2, Davenport, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon for shooting at a vehicle that was leaving the parking area near 100 Main St.

The shooting occurred at 10:47 p.m. The vehicle was struck once on the passenger side of the vehicle, and a bullet was removed from the vehicle by officers.

The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Ponciano also is facing a charge of carrying weapons in that case. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 19 in Scott County District Court.

Ponciano, who was arrested Wednesday, is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.

Ponciano also was arrested May 30 while he was with another teen who had been throwing rocks at the Scott County Courthouse at about 8:40 p.m.