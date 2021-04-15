Davenport man, 22, sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for drugs and weapons

Davis eventually pleaded guilty to those charges.

He will receive credit for the time he has been in custody pending a trial or plea and sentencing.

Davis’ adult criminal record dates back to when he was 17.

On Nov. 20, 2015, at 7:34 p.m., Davis, then 17, admitted he was driving a vehicle that had been involved in an accident at Marquette Street and West Kimberly Road, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer James Meier, Davis claimed that the vehicle he was driving, a silver 2014 Nissan Altima with Michigan license plates, belonged to his uncle. The vehicle actually belonged to Hertz and had been rented to another person. Hertz reported the car stolen the next day.

A warrant was issued and Davis was arrested in September of 2016 on a charge of first-degree theft as the vehicle was valued at more than $10,000. The charge normally carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of operating without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Davis was sentenced in March 2017 to one year of unsupervised release, according to court documents.