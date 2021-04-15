Davenport man, 22, sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for drugs and weapons

A Davenport man has been sentenced to spend 11 years and eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Jaterius Deshawn Davis, 22, was sentenced to 140 months in prison during a sentencing hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Jarvey also sentenced Davis to serve three years supervised release once his prison term is completed.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Davis was on escape status when on July 17, 2019, Davenport police arrested him for trafficking crack cocaine and marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a loaded Ruger LCP .380 handgun with a defaced serial number.
Davis was found to have 15 grams of marijuana and 5 grams of crack cocaine.
Before his arrest, Davis was seen riding in a vehicle where officers located a handgun and ammunition linked to a shooting that had occurred six days earlier.
Federal authorities took over the case and charged Davis with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, or “crack;” possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Davis eventually pleaded guilty to those charges.
He will receive credit for the time he has been in custody pending a trial or plea and sentencing.
Davis’ adult criminal record dates back to when he was 17.
On Nov. 20, 2015, at 7:34 p.m., Davis, then 17, admitted he was driving a vehicle that had been involved in an accident at Marquette Street and West Kimberly Road, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer James Meier, Davis claimed that the vehicle he was driving, a silver 2014 Nissan Altima with Michigan license plates, belonged to his uncle. The vehicle actually belonged to Hertz and had been rented to another person. Hertz reported the car stolen the next day.
A warrant was issued and Davis was arrested in September of 2016 on a charge of first-degree theft as the vehicle was valued at more than $10,000. The charge normally carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of operating without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Davis was sentenced in March 2017 to one year of unsupervised release, according to court documents.
On Dec. 16, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., Davenport police responded to the 1600 block of West 10th Street, to investigate a call of shots fire. Davis, nine months into his unsupervised probation, was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. As Davis was an adjudicated delinquent for a felony that he committed in 2015; he pleaded guilty to the charge.
In April of 2018, Davis’ unsupervised release for operating without owner’s consent was revoked, and he was ordered to serve 240 days in the Scott County Jail.
Davis also was sentenced to three years on supervised release on the weapons conviction.
Davis was placed in an Iowa Department of Corrections residential corrections facility. At 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2019, Davis was checking in from furlough when the residential officer detected the odor of marijuana emanating from Davis, according to Scott County District Court records.
Staff asked Davis to submit to a urinalysis. Instead of complying, Davis walked out the door and did not return. He was then charged with felony escape. He was free until Davenport police arrested him in July 2019 on the gun and drug trafficking charges.