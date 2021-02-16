Davenport man accused in hit-and-run case pleads not guilty

A Davenport man accused of killing someone in a hit-and-run case pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Monday.
Mark L. Blackwood, 63, allegedly hit and killed Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, on Monday, Jan. 18, according to court documents.
Blackwood was reportedly identified through video footage from the area and through his own statements.
He allegedly struck Johnson in the 1900 block of North Washington Street, Davenport and carried him on the front of the car for about 140 feet, according to court documents. Johnson then fell and became entangled in the undercarriage of the vehicle, where he was dragged for another 3,000 feet to the 2600 block of North Fillmore Lane.
Johnson was discovered by a passerby, and the Davenport Police were called to the scene at 7:09 p.m.
Johnson was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.
Vehicular homicide is a Class C felony that carries a sentence of 10 years, and leaving the scene of an accident is a Class D felony with a sentence of five years.
Blackwood's next court appearance is scheduled to be held over Zoom on Feb. 23.