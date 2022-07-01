Davenport man accused in sex case wanted after failing to appear in court

A man awaiting sentencing in Rock Island County for a fatal 2021 Moline crash is wanted for failing to appear for a sex abuse case in Scott County.

Jose Alejandro Mejia-Martinez, 22, of Davenport, was accused of driving a car into the Mississippi River on Feb. 7, 2021, in an area near the Interstate 74 bridge. Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez, 32, of Davenport, a passenger in the car, drowned. Martinez suffered injuries because of the cold temperatures and spent months in the hospital before turning himself in.

In Scott County, he is accused of sexually abusing a child in August 2020 and September 2021, court records state. Both incidents allegedly occurred in a Davenport home. Martinez faces two charges of third-degree sexual abuse in relation to that case.

Martinez did not appear for a May 24 court hearing related to the sexual abuse case, leading Scott County District Judge Mark Fowler to issue a bench warrant for his arrest, according to court records.

On Wednesday his $10,000 bond was forfeited, court records state. Martinez did not appear for the hearing.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Thursday that his office has received no further information about Martinez since his failure to appear.

If he is arrested on the failure to appear warrant, Martinez will be held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Martinez pleaded guilty in April to a count of aggravated DUI related to the crash, according to Rock Island County court records. A second charge of aggravated DUI was dismissed.

His sentencing in the Rock Island County case is scheduled for Aug. 16. Court records indicate he was free on $100,000 bail in that case.

He was not in the Rock Island County Jail as of Friday afternoon and was not listed on the Scott County Jail website.

