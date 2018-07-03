A Davenport man accused assaulting a police officer Monday was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday.
George Lee Humphrey III, 44, last known address in the 1700 block of West 55th Street, faces charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, an aggravated misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
He also was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance liability and operation of a motor vehicle with expired license.
At 1:37 p.m. Monday, a Davenport police officer initiated a pedestrian stop at 1635 W. 53rd Street after Humphrey was seen driving a vehicle, according to police.
Humphrey’s license has been expired since Feb. 14, 2015, according to police. He also did not have proof of insurance, according to police.
Humphrey was initially compliant, but when the officer tried to take him into custody, he became aggressive and initiated a physical altercation, according to police.
Both Humphrey and the officer fell to the ground and the office struck his head on the pavement, causing a concussion, according to police.
Witnesses told other officers that Humphrey was actively assaulting the officer before breaking free and getting into his vehicle and fleeing, according to police.
Police were able to identify Humphrey through a tip.
At 3:12 a.m. Tuesday, police went to Humphrey's home.
Officers approached Humphrey, who was on the back porch, and he fled on foot and ran through yards and around other houses in an attempt to escape, according to police.
He was told by officers to stop but continued running until he fell to the ground an surrendered, according to police.
Humphrey admitted to police that he was intentionally trying to escape because he saw officers coming and believed he had an outstanding warrant, according to police.
He also admitted that he knew police were looking for him for his involvement in Monday’s incident involving the officer, according to police.