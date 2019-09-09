A Davenport man is facing multiple felony and traffic charges after police say he assaulted a woman, stole her car and fled from police.
Demico Bronte Hill Sr., 29, of the 2200 block of West 46th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:13 a.m. Saturday on charges of first-degree burglary, eluding, second-degree theft, driving while barred, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, interference with official acts, fifth-degree criminal mischief, driving while license suspended, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way and speeding.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety; he will be arraigned Sept. 26.
Bettendorf police allege in arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court that Hill forced his way into a woman's home by breaking the front door and repeatedly punched and kicked her in the head just before 4 a.m. Saturday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her head.
Hill stole the woman’s vehicle and fled when officers arrived.
Officers pursued Hill, who ran the stop sign at Parkway Drive and Middle Road and continued westbound on Middle Road. At Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, Hill accelerated to more than 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Hill was eventually stopped by police and was “physically assaultive toward officers,” according to arrest affidavits. He denied assaulting the woman.
Iowa Department of Transportation records show Hill's driving privileges are barred until Aug. 15, 2020. His driving privileges were suspended indefinitely in December 2018.
Hill was booked into the jail, he was in possession of several tabs of MDMA, according to arrest affidavits.
At the time of his arrest, Hill was wanted on charges of eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor, and domestic abuse assault in an incident police say occurred March 18.
According to arrest affidavits in that case, he blocked and struck the vehicle of a woman and chased her from the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue to downtown Davenport and struck her car a couple of times.
Officers tried to pull over Hill at East River Drive and Mound Street and he sped off, according to the affidavits.