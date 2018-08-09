A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he broke into an elderly woman’s home and assaulted her when she confronted him early Monday night.
Terry Joseph Christner, 34, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday on charges of first-degree burglary, escape from custody, and interference with official acts.
He is being held without bond pending an initial court appearance this morning.
The incident happened at 5:08 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Arlington Avenue. Davenport Police say Christner entered the occupied home through an unsecure window and intended to commit a theft.
Once inside, he proceeded to collect items form the home and was confronted by the woman, according to police.
Christner then assaulted the woman by striking her in the head, face and body with several hard objects, according to police.
The woman suffered bruises and lacerations, as well as a broken right hand and several fingers that required emergency medical treatment.
Christner was identified by the woman, according to police.
At 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Christner was in the custody of a police officer at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport.
Police say he was in hand restraints and was told he was under arrest in connection with the burglary. Christner had requested to be transported to the hospital, according to police.
While there, he ran and fought the officer who tried to take him back into custody, according to police.
The officer suffered a laceration to his left thumb, which required professional medical treatment, according to police.
First-degree burglary is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Escape from custody is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
The interference charges is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.