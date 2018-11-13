A Davenport man on probation in a drug case was arrested Monday on charges accusing him of breaking into a home and assaulting two women.
Brandon Scott Hagedorn, 22, of the 1000 block of North Pine Street, faces charges of first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, third-degree criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. If he posts bond, he will be placed on pretrial supervision that includes biweekly face-to-face contact, according to court records.
He has a preliminary hearing Nov. 21.
At 4:10 a.m. Monday, Davenport officers responded to the 800 block of West 53rd Street.
The women were woken up by Hagedorn banging multiple times on the door and shouting that he was going to kick in the door, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scott County District Court.
He then kicked open the door, breaking the door and door frame, and ran down the hall toward one of the women and threw an object at her and punched a hole in a bedroom door, according to the affidavit.
Hagedorn punched the second woman several times in the head, dragged her out of the residence and pinned her against a wall, according to the affidavit.
When he got inside his vehicle, the second woman stood by the open passenger side door of the vehicle in an attempt to keep him from leaving. Hagedorn grabbed her by the hair and began driving away while holding her hair, police said.
He eventually let go of her hair and drove off.
While officers were on scene, Hagedorn via phone made statements affirming his involvement in the incident, according to the affidavit.
The most serious charge, first-degree burglary, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The assault charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, while the criminal mischief charge is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
The domestic abuse assault charge is a simple misdemeanor.
In January, Hagedorn was given a deferred judgement and placed on two years of probation on a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in Scott County. He also was sentence to a year of probation on a misdemeanor charge of possession of Alprazolam.
He was on probation at the time on charges of trespass resulting in bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal mischief, according to court records.