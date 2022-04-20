Davenport man accused of causing lockdown at Central High School gets probation

A Davenport man who pleaded guilty to posting a threatening note on social media about an armed gunman inside Davenport Central High School, causing a lockdown, has been sentenced to probation.

Leon L. Simpson, 20, received a suspended two-year prison term and was sentenced to probation in Scott County District Court. Simpson must serve up to three years of probation under a plea agreement, according to court records.

Simpson pleaded guilty in March to first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, for posting on Facebook on Dec. 17 that: "There’s a white boy in the bathroom of Central HS with an AR. Y’all better run."

The post caused the high school to go on lockdown for 11 minutes.

Simpson also faced charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in a July shooting. Authorities say Simpson fired a pistol at an individual in the 600 block of Douglas Court in Davenport. The act was intended to frighten the victim, according to court records.

As part of a plea agreement, Simpson pleaded guilty to the felony gun possession charge. He received a suspended five-year prison term and was sentenced to serve up to three years of probation. As part of that probation, he must get a GED, maintain employment and avoid further infractions.

The assault charge was dropped as part of an agreement with prosecutors, which called for his sentence in the harassment case to be served concurrent to the three years of probation handed down in the gun case.

