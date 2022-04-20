 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Davenport man accused of causing lockdown at Central High School gets probation

  • Updated
  • 0

A Davenport man who pleaded guilty to posting a threatening note on social media about an armed gunman inside Davenport Central High School, causing a lockdown, has been sentenced to probation.

Leon Lequan Simpson III

Leon Lequan Simpson III

Leon L. Simpson, 20, received a suspended two-year prison term and was sentenced to probation in Scott County District Court. Simpson must serve up to three years of probation under a plea agreement, according to court records. 

Simpson pleaded guilty in March to first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, for posting on Facebook on Dec. 17 that: "There’s a white boy in the bathroom of Central HS with an AR. Y’all better run."

The post caused the high school to go on lockdown for 11 minutes.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Simpson also faced charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in a July shooting. Authorities say Simpson fired a pistol at an individual in the 600 block of Douglas Court in Davenport. The act was intended to frighten the victim, according to court records. 

People are also reading…

As part of a plea agreement, Simpson pleaded guilty to the felony gun possession charge. He received a suspended five-year prison term and was sentenced to serve up to three years of probation. As part of that probation, he must get a GED, maintain employment and avoid further infractions.

The assault charge was dropped as part of an agreement with prosecutors, which called for his sentence in the harassment case to be served concurrent to the three years of probation handed down in the gun case. 

Historic photos: Davenport seawall and intercepting sewer
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Flamingos bring colors to the Lake Eber in Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News