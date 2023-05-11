A Davenport man faces multiple charges, accused of threatening to disseminate nude pictures of a person and violating the requirements imposed on him through the Scott County sex offender registry.

Scott County authorities began investigating Kenneth Wade Burroughs, 62, on March 14, after receiving information that he was harassing the person via social media, court records state. The information also indicated Burroughs was violating his registry requirements by living in Lynn Center, Ill. and driving vehicles not listed on the registry.

Burroughs is on the sex offender registry because of a 1998 Iowa conviction for indecent contact with a child, court records state. At the time of the offense, Burroughs was 37, and the child was 12.

Among the charges Burroughs faces as a result of the investigation is extortion, a felony.

Burroughs admitted to investigators that he created social media accounts to contact the person in February and March, because she was not responding to him, court records state.

He threatened to send to her friends images of her nude and of her engaged in sexual activity, court records state.

The victim’s age was not provided in the court records.

Burroughs also faces eight misdemeanors related to the investigation. Those charges are five counts of sex offender registration violation, first offense; and three counts of third-degree harassment.

There were multiple allegations underlying the registry charges, records show. They include Burroughs living in Lynn Center, creating social media profiles under other names, and driving a Dodge Caravan and a Volkswagon Beetle that were not listed in the registry.

Court records state Burroughs admitted to living in both Davenport and Lynn Center and to driving the vehicles.

A check of cell phone records also showed him in Lynn Center and there were witnesses who saw him using the Caravan and the Beetle, court records state.

The harassment charges were related to the creation of the social media accounts and to Burroughs sending the images and threats, court records state.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies brought Burroughs to the county jail on Tuesday afternoon, and he was released about four hours later, after posting a $5,100, cash-only bond.

His next court date is set for May 31.