Davenport man accused of firing shots in alley near Kirkwood Boulevard

Augustus Caesar Wilson

A Davenport man was arrested Monday after a report of gunfire sent Davenport police to an alley near the 1100 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.

Augustus Caesar Wilson, 25, was arrested after police saw him running from the area, according to court documents. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Investigators said Wilson admitted having a firearm and firing it toward the ground during a disturbance. According to police, the firearm was a 9mm handgun wrapped in a shirt linked to Wilson.

The police said some Blazer 9mm rounds were found in the firearm linked to Wilson and casings for Blazer rounds were found at the scene.

