Davenport man accused of fleeing police after shooting sentenced to two years probation

A Davenport man accused of fleeing Davenport police officers in April as they assisted in investigating an East Moline shooting has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Isaiah D. Robinson was charged with eluding and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after he fled from police who tried to pull him over. After he was caught, just under 33 grams of marijuana wax was found in his car.
Scott County court records state Robinson, who was alone in the vehicle, was a suspect in an East Moline shooting that happened the morning before the pursuit, but he was never charged in that case.
During Robinson's two year probation he will be required to get a substance abuse evaluation and a mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, abstain from alcohol and submit to random urine tests, and get a GED and maintain employment, as well as complete a program at the residential corrections facility in Davenport.
Robinson has also been given two five-year prison sentences, one on each charge, which are suspended pending compliance during probation. If Robinson breaks probation he will be required to serve the prison sentences consecutively, meaning he would serve ten years.