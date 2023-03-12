An Iowa State Patrol investigation has led to the arrest of a Davenport man who allegedly impersonated an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, and who had conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Davenport in July.

Craig Edward Weber, 56, is charged with three counts of impersonating a public official. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Weber also is charged with possessing a short-barrel rifled, in this case a Springfield Saint. He allegedly has no paperwork or federal tax stamp for a short-barreled rifle. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is facing a charge of false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dwight Swartz, on Feb. 8, at about 12:50 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Escape for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on westbound Interstate 74 at the Lincoln Road overpass in Bettendorf.

Weber was the driver and the only occupant of the vehicle, and told police he is an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, out of the Quad-Cities and that he had been an agent for the past five years.

Weber had no identification on him, and told officers that “everything” was at his house. He stated his badge number was 11302.

Headquarters for the ATF in the Quad-Cities was contacted about his agent status, and the ATF confirmed that Weber is not and has never been an ATF agent. Instead, he is an employee at Great Escape in Davenport.

A follow up investigation was conducted on Weber during which it was learned that on Sept. 19, 2019, Weber was stopped on Interstate 74 at the Lincoln Road overpass, as he was traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and for having his front windows improperly tinted.

The officer went to the squad to check Weber’s driver’s license and when he returned Weber had placed a tactical vest that had an “ATF” patch into the front passenger seat.

He had no police identification with him and he told the officer that his windows were tinted to hid his gear. The police believed his status as an ATF agent was valid at that time.

On July 4, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Weber conducted a traffic stop by turning on red and blue lights at East Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. He stopped a Chevrolet Sonic for speeding. Weber called 911 stating he was an off-duty ATF agent and the driver was drunk.

Weber obtained the victim’s driver’s license and gave the victim's name and the date of birth to 911.

The person who was stopped by Weber confirmed to investigators he was stopped by a vehicle using red and blue lights, and that the man who stopped him was wearing black clothing. He had a shiny badge on his chest while holding a flashlight.

The victim told Iowa State Patrol investigators he felt he could not leave the scene due to believing Weber was a real police officer. The victim was held on the side of the road by Weber for at least 19 minutes before Weber left the scene.

Iowa State Patrol served a search warrant Friday and found in Weber’s vehicle a black ASP expandable baton in the driver’s door pocket.

A double magazine pouch with Smith & Wesson loaded magazines were found in the driver’s center console. The magazine pouch was a Blackhawk tactical duty belt attachment. Also in the center console was a Uniden police scanner-style radio.

During a search of Weber’s residence, officers seized a fully equipped black tactical vest with an ATF Police patch on the front and back. Several different clothing items that had ATF, U.S. Secret Service and Illinois State Police printed on them.

Several police duty belts were found throughout the house along with a wide variety of law enforcement-style belt attachments. Also found were numerous scanner radios.

A black Sig Sauer duty belt holster was found next to the ATF vest. Weber admitted that the uses a green Sig Sauer 9mm that was fully loaded. The pistol magazines on the vest matches the handgun and had the same style black 9mm rounds.

Troopers also found multiple LED “undercover” lights and equipment to outfit a vehicle.

Also seized was a short-barrel Springfield Saint for which he did not have any paperwork or federal tax stamp for a short-barreled rifle.

During a post-Miranda interview, Weber denied ever telling any police officer he was an ATF agent.

Weber was booked Friday into the Scott County Jail. Weber was released Saturday on his own recognizance by Magistrate Stephen Wing. During a first appearance on the charges in Scott County District Court, Wing scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for March 31.