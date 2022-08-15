Davenport man accused of kidnapping

A Davenport man accused of hitting another person with a handgun and holding him at gunpoint on Sunday now faces a kidnapping charge in Scott County.
Authorities charged Pachino Hill, 25, with second-degree kidnapping, according to county court records. The charge stems from actions Hill allegedly took about 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue in Davenport.
Hill allegedly struck the person with the gun, removed him from a residence at gunpoint, then ordered him into Hill’s vehicle, according to court records. While the man was under his control, Hill demanded the return of a missing firearm or money for the missing firearm.
The victim’s age, further identifying information, and whether or not he suffered any significant injury was not included in the court records.
During their investigation, authorities found video footage that captured the encounter between Hill and the person, according to court records.
Hill was free on $25,000 bond as of Monday morning, according to the Scott County Jail and court records.
Information on Hill’s court appearances were not available Monday morning.
