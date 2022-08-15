 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Davenport man accused of kidnapping

  • Updated
  • 0
Pachino Hil

Pachino Hil

A Davenport man accused of hitting another person with a handgun and holding him at gunpoint on Sunday now faces a kidnapping charge in Scott County.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Authorities charged Pachino Hill, 25, with second-degree kidnapping, according to county court records. The charge stems from actions Hill allegedly took about 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue in Davenport.

Hill allegedly struck the person with the gun, removed him from a residence at gunpoint, then ordered him into Hill’s vehicle, according to court records. While the man was under his control, Hill demanded the return of a missing firearm or money for the missing firearm.

The victim’s age, further identifying information, and whether or not he suffered any significant injury was not included in the court records.

During their investigation, authorities found video footage that captured the encounter between Hill and the person, according to court records.

People are also reading…

Hill was free on $25,000 bond as of Monday morning, according to the Scott County Jail and court records.

Information on Hill’s court appearances were not available Monday morning.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists propose 'space bubble' shield to protect Earth from climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News