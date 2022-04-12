Davenport man accused of killing Breasia Terrell moved to Marshall County Jail

Henry Dinkins, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Brasia Terrell, has been moved to the Marshall County Jail to be closer to his new court-appointed attorneys, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Tuesday.

Dinkins, 49, of Davenport, was booked into the Marshall County Jail on Friday, according to the Marshall County Jail website.

His trial is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Dinkins’ attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese of Marshalltown, were appointed April 4 by District Judge Henry Latham during a hearing in Scott County District Court.

On Monday, Dinkins and his attorneys filed a consent to change the venue to Linn County, the county seat of which is Cedar Rapids.

However, no change of venue has been approved as of Tuesday.

Dinkins and his former court-appointed attorney Miguel Puentes, had requested a change of venue. Latham ordered the change of venue March 30.

Also on Monday, Latham approved the appointment of a private investigator at public expense for Dinkins’ defense team. The stipend for the investigator is capped at $3,500.

Dinkins is accused of kidnapping Breasia on the morning of July 10, 2020. He is alleged to have shot her to death.

Her remains were found March 22, 2021, by two fisherman in a Clinton County pond.

Davenport police confirmed the remains were Breasia in a news conference March 31, 2021.

On May 5, Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Each of the charges is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carry a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.

