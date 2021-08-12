 Skip to main content
Davenport man accused of lighting car on fire pleads not guilty
A Davenport man arrested in June for allegedly lighting someone car on fire in May pleaded not guilty and demanded his right to a speedy trial in an arraignment filed Wednesday.

Aaron Munn, 29, is charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

The amount of damage to the car was over $750, according to court documents.

Another man was arrested in relation to the car fire in July. Kele Truman Jech-Jones, 34, of Dewitt, is also charged with second-degree arson. Jech-Jones has an arraignment scheduled for August 19. 

