Davenport man accused of lighting car on fire pleads not guilty

A Davenport man arrested in June for allegedly lighting someone car on fire in May pleaded not guilty and demanded his right to a speedy trial in an arraignment filed Wednesday.
Aaron Munn, 29, is charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
The amount of damage to the car was over $750, according to court documents.
Another man was arrested in relation to the car fire in July. Kele Truman Jech-Jones, 34, of Dewitt, is also charged with second-degree arson. Jech-Jones has an arraignment scheduled for August 19.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
