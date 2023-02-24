Davenport Police have arrested a man accused of providing false information about a domestic abuse conviction on an ATF form when he attempted to buy a firearm last month.

Treavon Lamonte Clark, 21, is charged with one count of providing false information in acquiring a weapon. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police on Jan. 25, Clark attempted to purchase a Taurus 9mm handgun from Theisen’s Home Farm & Auto in Davenport.

In completing ATF Form 4473, which is required for all firearms purchases, Clark answered no to the question in Section 21, “Have you ever been convicted in any court of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, or are you or have you ever been a member of the military and been convicted of a crime that included, as an element, the use of force against a person as identified in the instructions?”

On Dec. 15, 2022, Clark pleaded guilty to one count of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit in that case, at 11:56 a.m. on May 30, 2022, Clark assaulted a woman with whom he has two children. He punched the woman in the face and put his hands around her neck impeding breathing and circulation by applying pressure. Clark fled the scene when a neighbor yelled she was calling the police.

Clark was sentenced Dec. 15, 2022, to one year on unsupervised probation by Scott County District Associate Judge Korie Talkington. During his probation Clark was ordered to obey all federal, state and city laws. A violation could result in his probation being revoked. Clark also has a no-contact order filed against him that does not expire until Dec. 15, 2027.

During a first appearance on the weapons charge held Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for March 3.

Clark was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $5,000, cash or surety.

Federal authorities could take over the case under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

Providing false information on ATF From 4473 carries a federal prison sentence of up to 10 years and a possible fine of up to $250,000. There is no parole in the federal system.