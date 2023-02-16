A Davenport man has been arrested for allegedly lying about his drug use on an ATF form in order to purchase a firearm, Davenport Police said.

Kenta Quenshawn Hopson Jr., 24, is charged with one count of providing false information when acquiring a weapon. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Cory Hughes, on Aug. 1, 2022, Hopson went to Theisen’s Home, Farm & Auto Supply in Davenport to purchase a weapon.

To purchase a firearm, the buyer has to complete ATF Form 4473.

Question 21, section E, of the form used at the time Hopson made his purchase asks, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance? Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Hopson is a “known marijuana user and marked that he was not a marijuana user on the form.”

A warrant for Hopson’s arrest on the weapons charge charge was issued Dec. 20.

Hopson had been arrested Nov. 6 on charges of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense, and being a person ineligible to carry weapons.

During a traffic stop, officers seized 1.8 grams of marijuana from Hopson while he was in possession of a Ruger pistol.

Both charges are serious misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to one year. A pretrial conference on those charges is scheduled for March 15 in Scott County District Court.

Hopson was arrested on the weapons charge Wednesday and booked into the Scott County Jail. He was released after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond through a bonding company.

During a first appearance on the charge Wednesday morning in District Court, Magistrate Paul Aitken scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Feb. 24.

Federal authorities could take over the case under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

Providing false information on ATF From 4473 carries a federal prison sentence of up to 10 years and a possible fine of up to $250,000. There is no parole in the federal system.