A Davenport man on probation for possessing a concealed weapon at the Brady Street Stadium last year was arrested Saturday after police say he pulled on the door handles of multiple cars in LeClaire.
James Lee Mathias, 54, last known address in the 1700 block of West 48th Street, is charged with eight counts of attempted third-degree burglary, a serious misdemeanor.
Scott County Jail records show that he was released on his own recognizance Sunday morning. Mathias has a preliminary hearing Aug. 24.
LeClaire police said in an arrest affidavit that Mathias was seen pulling on the door handles of at least eight parked cars in the 300 block of Jones Street around 9:38 p.m. Saturday.
Mathias was charged in January with carrying weapons, a Class D felony, in connection with the Brady Street incident that happened on Sept. 22.
Davenport Police Capt. Jamie Brown testified at trial that he was off-duty but working at the stadium during a high school football game when someone told him that a man was putting fliers on cars in the parking lot, he said.
Court documents state the fliers promoted the National Alliance, a white supremacist organization.
Brown said he found the man and asked him for identification. He said he saw a bulge in the clothing around the man's waist and asked him if he had a gun.
The man, identified as Mathias, said he did have a gun and showed Brown a valid weapons permit. Brown told the court he ordered Mathias to leave.
Carrying firearms on school property is prohibited by Iowa law.
Brown testified that he spoke later with the Scott County Attorney's Office about whether Mathias should be charged.
Mathias was convicted and in June was sentenced to a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed on three years of probation.