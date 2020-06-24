Davenport man accused of multiple burglaries in West End

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man has been accused of breaking into, attempting to break into or damaging several of the city’s businesses and churches in recent weeks.

Damond T. S. Wooten, 19, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and multiple counts of third-degree burglary, attempted third-degree burglary, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to Scott County court records. The crimes of which Wooten is accused allegedly happened in March, May and June, with the last several happening June 20.

The Davenport Police Department said Wednesday that Wooten's arrest was the result of an investigation of a string of such crimes in the west end that is ongoing. Wooten was charged with most of the crimes on Monday, but the charges from June 20 crimes were added Wednesday.

Court record state the places he allegedly broke into or tried to were: