Davenport man accused of multiple burglaries in West End

A Davenport man has been accused of breaking into, attempting to break into or damaging several of the city’s businesses and churches in recent weeks.
Damond T. S. Wooten, 19, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and multiple counts of third-degree burglary, attempted third-degree burglary, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to Scott County court records. The crimes of which Wooten is accused allegedly happened in March, May and June, with the last several happening June 20.
The Davenport Police Department said Wednesday that Wooten's arrest was the result of an investigation of a string of such crimes in the west end that is ongoing. Wooten was charged with most of the crimes on Monday, but the charges from June 20 crimes were added Wednesday.
Court record state the places he allegedly broke into or tried to were:
- March 30. Scott's Shovelhead Shed, 220 N. Pine St. Wooten allegedly broke into this business after it was closed, but the court records did not state whether anything was taken. The records state Wooten admitted to the burglary during an interview with police after his arrest.
- May 6. Scott's Shovelhead Shed, 220 N. Pine St. Wooten allegedly broke into this business after it was closed, but the court records did not state whether anything was taken. The records state Wooten admitted to the burglary during an interview with police after his arrest.
- May 14. Sweet Delite, 1901 W. 4th St. Wooten is accused of damaging exterior security cameras and a utility box. The cost of the damage is estimated at about $500. Security cameras allegedly recorded the destruction.
- May 15. St. Mark’s Church, 2363 W. 3rd St. Wooten allegedly took money from the donation box, and a tablet, which he allegedly pawned for $40.
- May 15. Rudy’s Tacos, 326 Cedar St. Wooten allegedly attempted to get inside after the restaurant was closed and damaged a drive-thru window while doing so. The damage was estimated around $400. The attempted burglary was allegedly recorded by security cameras.
- June 2. Grubeez, 226 N. Pine St. Wooten allegedly took $45 in change from the restaurant after it was closed. He was allegedly recorded by security cameras.
- June 20. Sweet Delite, 1901 W. 4th St.; Scott's Shovelhead Shed, 220 N. Pine St.; and Cedar Memorial Christian Church, 306 Cedar St. Court records did not provide much specific detail about these three incidents except that Wooten is alleged to have admitted during an interview with police that he broke into Sweet Delite via a service window, and attempted to break into the other two.
Wooten has also been charged with third-degree theft in a separate case, according to court records. Authorities contend that on Nov. 12, Wooten sold four telephones that he knew had been stolen.
Wooten was being held Wednesday on a $34,000 cash-only bond, according to the Scott County Jail.
His next court date has been set for July 16, according to court records.
