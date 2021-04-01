Davenport man accused of murdering his mother pleads not guilty

A Davenport man accused of murdering his mother in February pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Tuesday.

Andrew Rupp, 53, allegedly killed his mother, Dianne Rupp, in her apartment on Feb. 16.

He was first arrested on charges of interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance, and was later charged with first-degree murder, according to court documents.

"It was determined that the defendant, having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation assaulted and killed the victim," court documents state.

In Rupp's original arraignment, filed Tuesday, he demanded his right to a speedy trial. He has since filed a waiver of his right to a speedy trial.

