 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man accused of murdering his mother pleads not guilty
0 comments
topical alert top story

Davenport man accused of murdering his mother pleads not guilty

  • 0
Dianne Rupp formal

Dianne Rupp was found dead inside her apartment at 2654 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Her son, Andrew, has been charged with murder.

 Tom Loewy

A Davenport man accused of murdering his mother in February pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Tuesday.

Andrew Rupp, 53, allegedly killed his mother, Dianne Rupp, in her apartment on Feb. 16.

He was first arrested on charges of interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance, and was later charged with first-degree murder, according to court documents. 

"It was determined that the defendant, having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation assaulted and killed the victim," court documents state. 

In Rupp's original arraignment, filed Tuesday, he demanded his right to a speedy trial. He has since filed a waiver of his right to a speedy trial.

+1 
Andrew Rupp

Andrew Rupp
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Honduran family reunites after border detention

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News