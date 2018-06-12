A Saturday standoff ended after a Davenport man was arrested for pointing a shotgun at a woman and then refusing commands to exit the home, according to Davenport Police Department.
Derek Sean Kehl, 48, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Sunday on charges of interference with official acts-firearm, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and domestic abuse assault display or use weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
He posted a $5,000 cash bond and was released from the Scott County Jail around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
He will be arraigned July 12 in Scott County District Court.
According to arrest affidavits filed Sunday by the Davenport Police Department:
At 8:44 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of North Lincoln Court.
Kehl had engaged in a verbal confrontation with a woman and pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at her face at point-blank range.
The incident was witnessed by a family member.
Investigating officers arrived on scene and made repeated attempts to speak with Kehl to get him to come to the door. He was reached by telephone on several different occasions, all of which resulted in Kehl hanging up the phone almost immediately.
A public announcement system was deployed and used for approximately two hours.
Kehl was repeatedly instructed to come to the door to meet with officers, but did not acknowledge the officers’ attempts to contact him.
Several residents that lived more than a block away from the scene came to the area because they could hear the public announcement broadcast from their homes.
Kehl did not comply with requests to exit the home until a wooden dowel breaching device was deployed into an upstairs bedroom window. He was found to be armed with a shotgun during the incident and had immediate access to several additional firearms inside the home, according to the affidavits.