Davenport man accused of possessing firearm, fentanyl, ecstasy pills and marijuana

Surveillance and a foot chase Monday resulted in the Davenport Police Department's arrest of man officers say had a handgun, fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana.
Davenport Police arrested Linder Kai Divos after a foot chase Monday. He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 4:09 p.m. and charged as a felon in possession of a firearm. Divos also faces felony charges of interference with a weapon, and possession with intent to deliver.
Divos was charged with the following misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance, and assault with intent.
According to the Davenport Police, officers were conducting surveillance Monday in the 300 block of E. 12th Street as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation that involved Divos.
Sometime during Monday's surveillance, Divos left the East 12th Street location and was followed to Walmart on Elmore Avenue. Officers attempted to take Divos into custody, but he ran away. An officer in full uniform and several detectives wearing bulletproof vests identified themselves as police, according to court records.
According to the police, Divos continued running before stopping because of what officers called "exhaustion." Police say they founded a loaded Taurus G2C handgun in the Divos' left jacket pocket. The firearm did not have a round in the chamber.
The police report said "... while being transported to the station, the defendant (Divos) excitedly uttered that he knew he was in a lot of trouble because he is a felon and got caught with a firearm."
The police investigators said they found the following after the execution of a search warrant at 320 E 13th St.:
- 15.50 grams of Percocet 30mg pills suspected to contain fentanyl in a plastic baggie. (sent to lab for testing)
- 37.40 grams of Percocet 30mg pills suspected to contain fentanyl in a plastic baggie. (sent to lab for testing)
- 25.75 grams of ecstasy pills in a plastic baggie which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
- 73.00 grams of ecstasy pills in a plastic baggie which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
- 14.50 grams of marijuana
- Packaging material
- Pound marijuana packaging with residue
- Functional digital scale with marijuana residue.
- $2,985.00
It is expected Divos will be represented by a public defender.