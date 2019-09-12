Bond was set Thursday at $50,000 cash or surety for a Davenport man who police say sold heroin to a confidential source and had methamphetamine in his car.
Kerry B. Morgan Jr., 29, last known address in the 1700 block of Esplanade Avenue, faces one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Court records show he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Oct. 3.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police, Morgan delivered less than a gram of heroin to a confidential source at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
A traffic stop was initiated, and his vehicle was searched. Police found four bags of crystal methamphetamine, with a total package weight of about 16.9 grams, and one bindle of heroin, with a packaged weight of about 0.3 grams, in a compartment on the driver’s side door.
Cash found in Morgan’s pocket revealed that it was the same cash given to him by the confidential source during the heroin sale.
He admitted to police that he sold heroin to the confidential source and admitted ownership of the methamphetamine and heroin found in the vehicle, according to the affidavits.