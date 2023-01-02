Davenport man accused of punching partner, not allowing her to leave apartment

A Davenport man was being held without bond Monday in the Scott County Jail following his arrest on charges of domestic abuse, third offense.

Isaiah Jermaine English, 40, faces a felony charge of domestic abuse/assault and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor. He also is accused of obstructing 911 and interfering with official acts.

Davenport police were dispatched at 3:41 a.m. Monday to an apartment at 4323 N. Division St., regarding a domestic assault, court records show.

"Upon arrival, the defendant (English) was inside the apartment, behind the partially open front door of the apartment. Uniformed police officers requested the defendant exit the apartment. The defendant failed to do so and attempted to close the door," according to a police affidavit. "Officers had to remove the defendant from the apartment.

"The victim and the defendant are in an intimate relationship and have resided together for the past two months. The defendant struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, multiple times, causing injuries above the victim's left eye. There was blood coming from the victim's face, blood in the apartment and blood on the defendant's hands."

English has assault convictions in Scott County from 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2020, the affidavit states.

"The victim was on the phone with 911, requesting emergency services, when the defendant grabbed the victim and attempted to take her phone away from her," the document continues. "The victim attempted to walk out of the apartment and the defendant grabbed (the victim) and pulled her back into the apartment against her will."

An emergency protection order was requested.