A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a man at knifepoint and stole his wallet Tuesday night.
James Alvis Henderson, 59, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
At 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a robbery.
Police allege in arrest affidavits that Henderson approached the man in the 300 block of Main Street from behind, grabbed him, and displayed a knife with a blade approximately 2-inches long and pointed it at him.
You have free articles remaining.
Henderson pushed the man to the ground and took his wallet form his pocket. He dropped the knife at some point and left on foot and walked south on Main Street and discarded the wallet near the intersection of West Third and Main streets.
He admitted the knife recovered at the scene was his and that he pushed the man to the ground and took his wallet.
Officers who searched him found a glass pipe commonly used to smoke crack cocaine, police allege in the affidavit.