Davenport man accused of robbing Walgreens

A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he robbed the East Kimberly Road Walgreens store early Thursday.

The incident occurred at 2:54 a.m., Thursday, at 1525 East Kimberly Road.

Police say Donald Hill, 38, entered the business and demanded money from a store employee. Hill then fled the business by vehicle after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

In coordination with the Bettendorf Police Department, the vehicle and Hill were located in the area of 2500 East Street.

Hill was charged with robbery 2nd degree, OWI, theft 5th degree and operating a motor vehicle without the owners consent.

This incident remains under investigation.

