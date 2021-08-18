Davenport man accused of selling meth to MEG agents

A Davenport man has been arrested after he allegedly sold methamphetamine two times to undercover agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, or QCMEG.
Tony Anthony Phillips, 48, is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Phillips also is charged with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Phillips was arrested Tuesday and made a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court.
According to the arrest affidavits, at 2:33 p.m. on July 7, near the area of Bridge Avenue and East 11th Street in Davenport, Phillips sold 1.2 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover MEG agent.
Then, at 8:08 p.m. on Aug. 7 in the same location, Phillips allegedly sold 1.1 grams of meth to an undercover MEG agent.
Police say that one-tenth of a gram is the normal amount of meth for one hit. Phillips sold enough meth for 23 hits.
Phillips was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Sept. 9 in Scott County District Court.
According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Phillips was convicted of manufacture and delivery of a lookalike substance and sentenced to 30 months on probation in October 1992. In August 1993, he was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted of aggravated battery to a peace officer. In April of 1998 he was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted of unlawful vehicular invasion.