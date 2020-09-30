 Skip to main content
Davenport man accused of setting fire to apartment building
Davenport man accused of setting fire to apartment building

Davenport fire officials have arrested a man who is alleged to have set fire to an apartment building in August.

Jeremiah Michael Schussler, 18, is charged with one count of first-degree arson.

The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Fire Department Lt. Brad Kruse, Schussler set a fire August 2 at a multi-unit apartment building at 2827 N. Elsie Ave. Schussler lives at the building and admitted that he set the fire in a post-Miranda interview.

Schussler was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.

Jeremiah Schussler

