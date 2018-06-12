A Davenport man was arrested Monday night after police say he set fire to a stolen vehicle in late May.
Benjamin Jerard Meyers, 28, last known address in the 4600 block of North Brady Street, faces charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, and operating without owner’s consent.
The arson and criminal mischief charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the operating without owner’s consent charge is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
According to arrest affidavits released Tuesday by the Davenport Police Department:
On April 16, Meyers stole the keys to a 2013 Chevy Camaro and drove the car without consent from the owner.
The same day, he took the vehicle to his home and cut all four tires and broke the windshield. The damage exceeded $1,700.
On May 28, Meyers set fire to the vehicle and was found burning in the 4800 block of Jersey Ridge Road. The damage to the vehicle exceeded $10,000.
The same day, he also broke out the front windshield of a 2005 Nissan Maxima.
Prior to the incident, Meyers was involved in a breakup and altercation with a woman who was living with the owner of the Chevy Camaro, according to the affidavits.
Meyers has prior felony convictions for manufacturing methamphetamine, child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, and third-degree burglary in Scott County District Court.