Davenport man accused of sex assault, strangulation in Rock Island

A Davenport man with previous convictions for sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography faces four new felony charges in Rock Island County.

John Michael Harker, 38, was arrested in Davenport last month and waived extradition to Rock Island County.

He is accused of forcing a family member to perform oral sex and of strangling and striking the relative in the face, court records show.

Records also indicate the assaults occurred in Rock Island, and the resulting charges include one count of criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated battery, all felonies.

Harker is representing himself in court and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 11, records show.

Bond was set at $5 million, meaning $500,000 would be required for his release.

He was charged in 2018 with aggravated domestic battery/strangulation, and the case resulted in a mistrial in 2019. Records show the case was delayed in 2020, because Harker was in the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections. That case still is pending.