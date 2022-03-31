 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport man accused of sexually abusing a child

  • Updated
A Davenport man faces charges alleging he sexually abused a child.

Daunte C. Clark

Daunte C. Clark, 19, has been charged with a count each of second- and third-degree sexual abuse, according to Scott County court records. Clark is accused of performing sex acts on a child some time between July 20 and Aug. 2 of 2021, at a Davenport residence.

A forensic interviewer from the Child Protection Response Center spoke with the child in September, court records state. The child gave an account of what happened.

When the abuse occurred, the child was alone with Clark in a room at a residence in the area of Bridge Avenue and East 14th Street, according to court records.

In October, investigators with a search warrant went to the residence and recovered pieces of carpet from the area where the abuse is alleged to have occurred, according to court records.

The carpet was analyzed by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, according to court records. Investigators allegedly recovered DNA samples from the carpet that matched samples taken from Clark.

Clark was arrested Wednesday on a warrant, court records state.

He was being held Thursday morning on a $25,000 cash-only bond, according to the jail website.

His next court date has been set for April 8, according to court records.

