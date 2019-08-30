A Davenport man is facing multiple sex abuse charges after police allege he committed sex acts with a victim under the age of 12.
Keith Allen Shrum II, 30, of the 2700 block of North Zenith Avenue, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Each count is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, the investigation into Shurm began Sunday.
According to Johnson’s affidavit, Shurm admitted in a post-Miranda interview that he committed sex acts with the victim under the age of 12 more than 10 times.
Shrum was arrested Thursday. He was being held Friday in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $250,000.
Shrum is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 19 in Scott County District Court.